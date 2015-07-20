Gene P. Stickle, 86, a retired chemical engineer, died in Tazewell, Tenn., on May 23.
Born in New Castle, Pa., Stickle served in the Army before completing a B.S. in 1953 and an M.S. in 1954, both in chemical engineering from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
During his 37-year career, Stickle was a specialist in fermentation and pharmaceuticals manufacturing for Squibb and Bristol-Myers Squibb in New Jersey.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1956.
He was a longtime member of the Presbyterian Church of Jamesburg, in New Jersey.
Stickle is survived by his wife of 61 years, Cecil; sons, William and Douglas; and two grandsons.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter