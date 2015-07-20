Ineos Advances Shale Gas Plan

Ineos is advancing its plans to import ethane from the U.S. to run its ethylene crackers in Scotland and Norway. The company recently raised the roof on what it calls Europe’s biggest ethane tank, in Grangemouth, Scotland. And its CEO, James Ratcliffe, was recently in China to christen two of the eight huge tankers being built to transport liquefied ethane from Philadelphia to Europe. All told, Ineos says it is spending $1 billion on the project.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter