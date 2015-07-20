Newlight Signs Big BioPlastics Contract

Newlight Technologies has signed an agreement under which the chemical distributor Vinmar International can purchase the output of three planned biobased polymer facilities. California-based Newlight converts methane and carbon dioxide waste gases to polyhydroxyalkanoates with the help of enzymes produced by a modified microbe. The company says the contract could involve 19 billion lb of plastic, though it hasn’t detailed when or where it will build the plants. Vinmar has a similar agreement to purchase biobased succinic acid and butanediol from BioAmber.
