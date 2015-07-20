More Pharma Arts Reporting, Please

I read “Schooled in the Pharma Arts” with interest (C&EN, May 25, page 12). However, only Waisman Biomanufacturing is highlighted as a contract manufacturing organization making gene therapy drugs.
I am surprised by how many medical centers and universities have cooperated to create small Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) production areas to make viral-based gene therapy drugs within hospitals. These facilities are establishing new methods to make and deliver genes to clinical trials with a small number of patients. Have you previously reported on this group of GMP facilities?
Bob Steininger
Cambridge, Mass.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter