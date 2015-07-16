Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Platform’s Buying Spree Continues

Acquisition: $2.3 billion deal for Alent bolsters electronics business but may jeopardize credit rating

by Marc S. Reisch
July 16, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Alent will bring Platform more materials used by printed circuit board fabricators.
Photo of a printed circuit board.
Credit: Shutterstock
Alent will bring Platform more materials used by printed circuit board fabricators.

Platform Specialty Products has reached a $2.3 billion deal to acquire U.K.-based Alent, a maker of specialty chemicals and materials for electronic, automotive, and industrial applications. Cevian Capital, a private equity firm that owns a 22% stake in Alent, has agreed to support the deal.

The acquisition is the latest in a series of six large deals totaling $9.4 billion that Platform has arranged since it was formed two years ago. Some observers wonder if Platform can keep up its hectic acquisition pace, maintain its credit rating, and integrate the operations it has acquired without losing business discipline.

Alent will augment two earlier Platform acquisitions in electronics and related materials: MacDermid, which was its first deal in October 2013, and OM Group’s electronic materials and photomasks operations, which it is currently buying. Platform paid nearly $2.2 billion for the two.

Alent, until 2012 the electronic materials division of Cookson Group, consists of two parts: Enthone, a supplier of electroplating chemistries, and Alpha, a producer of interconnect materials such as solder. In 2014 the two units racked up combined sales of $413 million and an operating profit of $157 million.

Martin E. Franklin, founder and chairman of Platform, says the latest acquisition “marks a further step in the Platform strategy of building a portfolio of best-in-class ‘asset-lite, high-touch’ businesses in the specialty chemical industry.”

Platform’s other acquisitions were of three agricultural chemical formulators—Arysta LifeScience, Agriphar, and Chemtura’s AgroSolutions business—bought for a total of $4.9 billion. Franklin’s plan for Platform also includes coatings, water treatment, and flavors and fragrances businesses.

As Lori Harris, a debt analyst with Moody’s Investors Service, sees it, the size and pace of acquisition is increasing demands on management to integrate businesses it has already acquired. If Platform uses too much debt to finance the Alent acquisition, she adds, it risks having its “speculative” grade rating lowered.

Harris expects Platform to focus on debt reduction to offset the risk and on integrating functions such as sales, administration, and raw materials purchasing to reduce costs.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Covestro to buy DSM’s resins business for $1.8 billion
South Korean firms to acquire Momentive
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Total sells plating chemicals unit Atotech

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE