Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Richard N. Armstrong

Vanderbilt professor and Biochemistry editor-in-chief made his mark in enzymology and structural biology

by Celia Henry Arnaud
July 20, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Armstrong
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Vanderbilt University
Photo of Richard N. Armstrong.
Credit: Vanderbilt University

Richard N. Armstrong, 66, a professor of biochemistry and chemistry at Vanderbilt University and editor-in-chief of Biochemistry, an American Chemical Society journal, died on June 18 after a brief illness.

Armstrong worked to elucidate the mechanisms of enzymes in the body that help detoxify foreign compounds from diet or the environment. One highlight was his work on glutathione S-transferases, a family of enzymes involved in the metabolism of electrophilic compounds such as epoxides and alkyl halides. He solved the first crystal structure of a glutathione transferase bound to glutathione, a biomolecule that acts as an antioxidant. He also elucidated mechanisms of hard-to-study membrane proteins.

“Richard spent his whole career at the vanguard of mechanistic enzymology, taking a rigorous bioorganic and biophysical approach to studying protein function,” says Charles R. Sanders, one of Armstrong’s colleagues at Vanderbilt. “He was fearless, adapting new methods and techniques to tackle the problem at hand.”

Armstrong received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Western Illinois University in 1970 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Marquette University in 1975 under the direction of Norman E. Hoffman. He did postdoctoral research at the University of Chicago, where he worked with Emil T. Kaiser. After a two-year stint at the National Institutes of Health, Armstrong joined the chemistry faculty at the University of Maryland. In 1995, he moved to Vanderbilt.

In addition to his research, Armstrong was active in ACS, which he joined in 1973. He had been editor-in-chief of Biochemistry since 2004. Before that, he was an associate editor of the Journal of the American Chemical Society. He also served as a councilor and chair of the ACS Division of Biological Chemistry. In 2014, he received an Arthur C. Cope Senior Scholar Award.

“Richard leaves a lasting legacy through his almost 12 years of editorial leadership of Biochemistry and his extensive research career,” says Brian D. Crawford, president of the ACS Publications Division. “He was passionate about expanding the global reach of Biochemistry and ACS Publications for the benefit of the chemical community.”

Armstrong is survived by his wife, Mary Frances Clark; daughter, Kathryn Armstrong; and son, Andrew.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at ­s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biochemist Richard Armstrong Dies At 66
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2014 Arthur C. Cope Senior Scholar Award: Richard Neil Armstrong
Paul J. Bertics

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE

ABOUT

Follow US

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society. All Rights Reserved.