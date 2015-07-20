Seeking More Balance

No one is seriously against trade, but the Trans-Pacific Partnership contains several extremely disturbing provisions (C&EN, May 4, page 7). For one, it would apparently give corporations a certain amount of sovereignty over countries, as well as much secret material.
I expect more balance from C&EN. Please write an in-depth article and give all sides their due.
Mark Williams
Sparks, Md.
