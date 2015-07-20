Sharp Replaces Glass With BioPlastic

A Sharp smartphone that uses a Mitsubishi Chemical bioplastic instead of glass on the front panel is going on sale in Japan this month. Mitsubishi claims that its Durabio plastic, made from plant-derived isosorbide, offers excellent optical properties as well as heat and shock resistance. The choice of material for the front panel of smartphones poses a conundrum for manufacturers. Although glass is clear and heat resistant, it is prone to breaking. On the other hand, most plastics have inferior optical properties, Mitsubishi says.
