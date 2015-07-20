Siegfried Transfers A Plant To Celgene

Swiss fine chemicals maker Siegfried has sold a production building at its facility in Zofingen, Switzerland, to the biotech firm Celgene. The agreement builds on a contract signed 10 years ago under which Celgene has exclusive rights to capacity in Zofingen for production of the active ingredient in its multiple myeloma drug Revlimid. Separately, German and French authorities have green-lighted Siegfried’s acquisition, announced earlier this year, of three European custom synthesis sites from BASF.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter