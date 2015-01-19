ACS Issues Call For Papers For Northeast Regional Meeting

Ithaca College [+]Enlarge Credit: Ithaca College/Adam Baker

The call for papers for the American Chemical Society’s 2015 Northeast Regional Meeting (NERM 2015) has been issued. Hosted by the Cornell Section, the meeting will take place on June 10–13 at Ithaca College, in New York. Affordable campus housing will be available at the college.

Details, including names and contact information for program and session chairs, can be found on the meeting website at nerm2015.sites.acs.org. The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring; the online program will be available on May 18.

The meeting will begin on Wednesday with a plenary talk, “Battery Science: At the Confluence of Electrochemistry and Materials Science,” by Esther Takeuchi, a recipient of the National Medal of Technology & Innovation and a distinguished professor of chemistry at Stony Brook University, SUNY. Her talk will be followed by a grand poster session, including undergraduate posters, which will be held simultaneously with a social mixer on opening night.

Many symposia reflect the meeting theme of “Finger Lakes Region Go Green!” They include “Bio-Based Materials and Processes,” “Environmental Chemistry,” “Green Chemistry,” “Green Labs: Balancing Safety and Sustainability in the 21st Century Chemistry Lab,” “Green Polymers: CO 2 and Non-Petroleum Based,” and “Materials for Energy.” Other technical symposia are “Advances in Colloid and Surface Chemistry,” “Advances in Organometallic Chemistry and Catalysis,” “News from Carbon World,” “Progressive Methodology for Organic Synthesis,” and “Recent Advances in Food Chemistry and Nutritional Biochemistry.” In addition to the technical symposia, “Intersections of Chemistry and Art: History, Practice, and Pedagogy” and “The Legacy of Minority Institutions: Their Successes and Challenges” broaden the spectrum of this meeting.

General oral sessions are scheduled for analytical, environmental, food, inorganic, materials, medicinal, organic, and physical chemistry; biochemistry; and chemical education.

A variety of workshops will be offered as follows: “ACS Career Pathways: Finding Your Path,” “Chemistry and Art,” “COACh: Communication and Negotiation 101 for Undergraduate and Graduate Students,” “Fulbright Scholarship in STEM fields,” “Routes to a Tenure-Track Position at a Predominantly Undergraduate Institution,” “Identifying and Evaluating Hazards in Research Labs,” “Introduction to IONiC/VIPEr: Using and Sharing Inorganic Chemistry Education Resources.”

A half-day industrial lab tour at Advion and Quintiles in Ithaca is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

Undergraduate events have been organized by Ithaca College Chemistry Club students with Cornell University graduate student mentorship, and will include a career panel discussion with chemists and graduate students, followed by lunch with the panelists.

Saturday sessions are dedicated to high school chemistry teachers.

In addition to the mixer on opening night, social events will include a casual and informative Women in Chemistry Lunch, an ice cream social with ACS governance, a Chemists Dinner with Russian Accent, and an awards dinner to honor the recipients of the ACS Division of Chemical Education Regional Award for Excellence in High School Teaching and the E. Ann Nalley Regional Award for Volunteer Service to ACS.