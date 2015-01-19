Congressional Outlook 2015

January 19, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 3
With Republicans at the helm, lawmakers prepare to act on chemical- and chemistry-related issues including federal research funding, labels for genetically modified foods, a tax credit for corporate research, and pesticides linked to decline of bees.
Chemical makers unleash new products for cleaning industry customers unhappy with current offerings
Newly established university took cues from U.S. innovation hubs, recruited U.S. faculty to launch its research program
The ultimate marine paint continues to elude scientists and manufacturers
Some wasps claim royal status through aggression but rely on chemical cues to maintain it
Chemical heterogeneity could be used to tune forces in molecular recognition or self-assembly