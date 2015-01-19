Advertisement

January 19, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 3

With Republicans at the helm, lawmakers prepare to act on chemical- and chemistry-related issues including federal research funding, labels for genetically modified foods, a tax credit for corporate research, and pesticides linked to decline of bees.

Volume 93 | Issue 3
Environment

Congressional Outlook 2015

Cleaning Product Makers Bask In New Solvents

Chemical makers unleash new products for cleaning industry customers unhappy with current offerings

China Backpedals On Shale Gas

Move offers breathing room for much-needed updating of regulations

  • Environment

    ShanghaiTech Aims To Raise The Bar For Higher Education In China

    Newly established university took cues from U.S. innovation hubs, recruited U.S. faculty to launch its research program

  • Business

    Giving Marine Life The Slip

    The ultimate marine paint continues to elude scientists and manufacturers

  • Environment

    Ascension To Queendom

    Some wasps claim royal status through aggression but rely on chemical cues to maintain it

