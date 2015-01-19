AMRI Acquires Two Aptuit Businesses

Albany Molecular Research Inc. is acquiring two businesses from the drug development services firm Aptuit for a total of $60 million. AMRI, also a provider of drug development services, paid $24 million for Aptuit’s Glasgow, Scotland, operation, which offers sterile injectable drug formulation and clinical-stage finished-drug manufacturing. And it will pay $36 million for Aptuit’s West Lafayette, Ind.-based SSCI business, which provides solid-state chemistry and analytical services. Both firms say the deal advances their goals in drug discovery and development services.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter