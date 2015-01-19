Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Agilent Technology’s NMR Decision

January 19, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

I have to wonder at the thinking of the academics who are puzzled and upset by the withdrawal of Agilent Technologies from manufacturing large nuclear magnetic resonance machines (C&EN, Nov. 24, 2014, page 17). One academic decried decisions made by M.B.A.s who have an excellent grasp of the ledger, assets, and liabilities short term but who think little of the damage to science and society.

In the same issue (page 19), C&EN reports that Daniel S. Loeb, who has bought 2.3% of Dow Chemical stock, remains unhappy that the company does not split into a commodity company and a specialty chemical company. On Nov. 13, 2014, the Wall Street Journal reported that Nelson Peltz, who wants DuPont to split similarly, has raised his stock holdings to 7 million from 6 million shares.

The academics’ ire should rather be directed at U.S. and Canadian granting agencies and their choices of what is worthy to fund; or more especially at the U.S. Congress and the Canadian Parliament, which fund those agencies.

C&EN has the most astute business reporting in the chemical industry. Apparently the academics are more adept at complaining to C&EN than reading it.

Stephen Stinson
Metuchen, N.J.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.K. Scientists Unite Against Budget Cuts
Few Positions Available
Credit If Credit’s Due

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE