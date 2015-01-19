Moderna And Merck To Collaborate

Moderna followed the announcement earlier this month of a $450 million venture capital funding round, the largest ever in the biotech sector, with news of a licensing and collaboration agreement with Merck & Co. The new partners are joining to develop messenger RNA-based vaccines and therapies for viral diseases. Merck will pay $50 million for the ability to commercialize five drug candidates and will make a $50 million investment in Moderna. Moderna also will be eligible for milestone payments.
