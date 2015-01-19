Nanotech Expert Named To Safety Board

President Barack Obama has nominated chemist Kristen Kulinowski to the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board (CSB), the White House announced on Jan. 8. Kulinowski, a science policy and nanotechnology safety expert, is a researcher at the Science & Technology Policy Institute, a think tank that provides analysis for federal agencies. Until 2011, she was a professor at Rice University, where she was director of the International Council on Nanotechnology and executive director of the NSF Center for Biological & Environmental Nanotechnology. “I’m honored to have been selected by the President for this important position,” she tells C&EN. Kulinowski was a congressional science policy fellow in 2001–02 in the office of Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.), who was then a representative but is now a senator. She holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Rochester and is a member of the American Chemical Society, C&EN’s publisher. If confirmed by the Senate, Kulinowski would fill the last open seat on CSB, which for years has operated with less than its full complement of five members.
