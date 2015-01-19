Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

One-Pot Biomass Formaldehyde-Free Phenolic Resin

Chemical heterogeneity could be used to tune forces in molecular recognition or self-assembly

by Stephen K. Ritter
January 19, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 3
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Phenol-formaldehyde resins have long been used as coatings and adhesives in composite materials such as particleboard and plywood. But the discovery of the carcinogenic effects of formaldehyde has prompted chemists to seek out formaldehyde-free formulations. Yongsheng Zhang, Zhongshun Yuan, and Chunbao Xu of Western University, in London, Ontario, not only have come up with a phenol-furfural resin as an alternative, but demonstrate a straightforward process for preparing and curing the resin (AIChE J. 2015, DOI: 10.1002/aic.14716). The team used chromium/tetramethylammonium salts to catalyze conversion of glucose to hydroxymethylfurfural (HMF) and then copolymerized HMF with phenol in the same reaction vessel. Furthermore, hexamethylenetetramine (HMTA), which is commonly used to cure phenolic resins via alkyl cross-linking, is also a chemical of concern because it decomposes into ammonia and formaldehyde. The researchers instead turned to the compounds in solubilized lignin as an alkylating curing agent. Overall, the biobased resins have a structure similar to novolac phenol–formaldehyde resins and form fiberglass-reinforced composites comparable in strength with typical HMTA-cured phenolic resins.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Thermoset plastic made from wood waste catalyzes its own degradation
Mitsui collaborates on microwave recycling
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Eastman FDCA process goes to Origin

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE