Roche Gets Rights To Antibiotic Booster

Adding to a growing antibiotics portfolio, Roche has agreed to license OP0595, a β-lactamase inhibitor discovered by Japan’s Meiji Seika Pharma. Roche will make up-front and milestone-driven payments of up to $750 million to Meiji and Fedora Pharmaceuticals, a Canadian biotech firm that is also developing β-lactamase inhibitors. The inhibitors restore or boost the ability of β-lactam antibiotics to treat infection. Over the past two years, Roche has struck antibiotic development deals with firms such as Polyphor and Spero Therapeutics.
