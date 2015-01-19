Shell Cancels Qatar Ethylene Project

Shell Chemicals will not proceed with a proposed multi-billion-dollar petrochemical complex with Qatar Petroleum in Ras Laffan, Qatar. Qatar Petroleum would have owned 80% of the complex, centered around an ethylene cracker. Shell had been public about its aspirations for a Qatar complex since 2005 and in 2011 said it was moving forward with the project after a yearlong feasibility study. However, Shell now says high capital costs and a poor climate in the oil and gas industry hurt the project economically. Shell is still considering building an ethylene cracker in Monaca, Pa.
