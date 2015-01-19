Advertisement

People

Stanley L. Cosgrove

by Susan J. Ainsworth
January 19, 2015
Cosgrove
Stanley L. Cosgrove, 87, an associate professor of chemical engineering emeritus at the University of Cincinnati, died on Dec. 14, 2013.

Born in the U.K., Cosgrove studied chemistry at the University of Oxford, earning a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1950 before conducting postdoctoral research at the University of Chicago.

He then joined Shell Oil Research & Development, focusing on formulas for leaded gasoline for commercial aircraft. Subsequently, he joined the chemistry department at Battelle Memorial Institute, conducting fuels and lubricants research.

After a brief stint as a research manager at CBS Labs in Stamford, Conn., Cosgrove joined the chemical engineering faculty at the University of Cincinnati in 1962. During his 23 years at the university, he taught courses in applied organic chemistry, polymer chemistry, and materials science and served as an associate dean.

In the summer of 1970, Cosgrove traveled to South Korea to prepare an independent report on the progress of several U.S. government-funded projects in and around Seoul. He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1951.

In retirement, he volunteered with Cincinnati’s Friends of the Public Library and recorded chemistry texts for the visually impaired. However, his principal hobby was building 18th-century furniture from kits designed to reproduce museum-quality pieces. Cosgrove and his wife, Mary—to whom he was married for 62 years—traveled extensively around the world.

He is survived by his wife; daughters, Marion Rauch and Sheila; sons, Steven, Andrew, and David; and two grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

