Teijin Debuts Fabric For Wearable Devices

Teijin and Kansai University professor Yoshiro Tajitsu say they have developed a wearable piezoelectric fabric made from polylactic acid and carbon fiber. Piezoelectric materials generate an electric charge as a response to mechanical stress or, conversely, become mechanically strained when voltage is applied. The fabric could be used in elder care, surgery, and space exploration, among other applications. To date, Teijin says, piezoelectric materials have not been wearable.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter