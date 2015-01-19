Wallis G. (Wally) Hines, 95, who worked in industry, government, and academia during a long career, died in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Oct. 31, 2014.
Born in Chicago, Hines earned a B.S. in applied science from Michigan State College of Agriculture & Applied Science (now Michigan State University) in 1941. He then served in the Army with the 3rd Chemical Mortar Battalion in Italy, France, Belgium, and Germany during World War II. Following the war, he received an M.S. in organic chemistry from Michigan State in 1948 and a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from Louisiana State University in 1968.
During his 65-year career, Hines worked as a chemist for Ditzler Color in Detroit; DuPont’s Kankakee Ordnance Works in Joliet, Ill.; the Michigan State Department of Agriculture Labs in Lansing; and the Burlington Railroad in Aurora, Ill. He served as a professor and head of the chemistry department at Aurora College (now Aurora University) for 16 years, before working for Armour Pharmaceutical in Kankakee, Ill., and Upjohn in Kalamazoo.
He then took on brief teaching assignments at several Michigan colleges before serving as director of the chemistry labs at Kalamazoo College for 20 years until his retirement at age 84.
He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1948 and remaining active in the Joliet and Kalamazoo Sections.
Hines served eight years as a member of Gideons International and was a member of Berean Baptist Church in Portage, Mich.
He is remembered for demanding perfection of himself and others and pursuing everything in life with a passion, including his genealogical research.
He is survived by his wife, Lydia; his sons Wallis Jr. and George; daughters, Nancy Harnish, Elena, and Edith; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandsons. He was predeceased by his son John Paul and a grandson.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter