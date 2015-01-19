WuXi Buys NextCode

WuXi PharmaTech, a Chinese pharmaceutical services firm, has agreed to pay $65 million to acquire NextCode Health, a company that analyzes the link between the human genome and disease susceptibility. WuXi will merge NextCode with its WuXi Genome Center to create WuXi NextCode Health with operations in China, the U.S., and Iceland. WuXi says it aims to broaden its customer base to doctors and patients “to enable anyone and any company to discover and develop health care products and services.” NextCode was spun out of DeCode Genetics when it was acquired by Amgen in 2012.
