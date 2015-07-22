ACS To Launch New Journal On Sensor Science

The American Chemical Society plans to begin publishing a new online-only journal, ACS Sensors, with the first issue due for release in January 2016. J. Justin Gooding, professor and deputy head of the University of New South Wales’s School of Chemistry and founding codirector of the Australian Centre for NanoMedicine, will serve as the inaugural editor-in-chief.
The peer-reviewed, monthly journal will focus on interdisciplinary research from across the rapidly burgeoning field of sensor science. The journal will publish on seminal advances in areas including chemical, gas, intracellular, and single-molecule sensors; biosensors; cell chips; arrays; and microfluidic devices.
“Sensors are important to many aspects of our daily lives, from assessing whether our water is safe to drink to probing and understanding the inner workings of the cells in our bodies, and yet there are many scientific innovations still to come as researchers craft new sensors tailored to a wide range of analytical and other transformative applications,” Gooding says.
“Professor Gooding’s editorial vision, broad scientific expertise, and network of professional collaborations within the global sensors research community will rapidly establish ACS Sensors as the premier publication in the field,” says Penelope Lewis, director for editorial and new product development for the Journals Publishing Group at ACS, which publishes C&EN.
Gooding earned a B.Sc. in chemistry from the University of Melbourne in 1988 and a doctorate in physical chemistry from the University of Oxford in 1994.
ACS Sensors will begin accepting manuscript submissions in early August 2015.
