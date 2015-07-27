Global Top 50
Falling oil prices led to lower chemical sales but higher profits at the top chemical makers
July 27, 2015 Cover
Volume 93, Issue 30
Salud: Un estudio afirma que el lanosterol podría revertir la acumulación de proteínas que causa las cataratas en el cristalino, pero algunos expertos no están de acuerdo.
C&EN reviews who’s who at chemistry’s Tea Party
Individual labs and institutions seek to stabilize supplies and price of helium for instruments
Discovery chemistry specialists team with academics and big pharma in the European Lead Factory
A look at recent patenting activity in insulin drug delivery, brought to you by C&EN and CAS