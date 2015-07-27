Global Top 50

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09330-cover-BASFcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09330-cover-BASFcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 27, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 30

Falling oil prices led to lower chemical sales but higher profits at the top chemical makers

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 93 | Issue 30
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Economy

Global Top 50

Falling oil prices led to lower chemical sales but higher profits at the top chemical makers

250th ACS National Meeting

Boston, Aug. 16–20

Sugieren tratar las cataratas con una molécula derivada del colesterol

Salud: Un estudio afirma que el lanosterol podría revertir la acumulación de proteínas que causa las cataratas en el cristalino, pero algunos expertos no están de acuerdo.

  • ACS Meeting News

    Boston National Meeting Mania!

    C&EN reviews who’s who at chemistry’s Tea Party

  • Physical Chemistry

    As Helium Prices Rise, Universities Consider Recycling The Element

    Individual labs and institutions seek to stabilize supplies and price of helium for instruments

  • Business

    Europe’s Contract Research Firms Look Downstream

    Discovery chemistry specialists team with academics and big pharma in the European Lead Factory

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Pharmaceuticals

Patent Picks: Insulin Drug Delivery

A look at recent patenting activity in insulin drug delivery, brought to you by C&EN and CAS

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT