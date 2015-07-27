Amos Smith Wins Perkin Prize

Amos B. Smith III, Rhodes-Thompson Professor of Chemistry at the University of Pennsylvania and a member of the Monell Chemical Senses Center in Philadelphia, is the winner of the 2015 Perkin Prize for Organic Chemistry. The award is presented every two years by the Royal Society of Chemistry in honor of the late Sir William Henry Perkin, who is famous for inventing the first aniline dye, mauveine.
Smith is being recognized for his continued outstanding contributions to organic reaction development, complex natural product total synthesis, and new small molecules for medicinal chemistry. In addition to his faculty roles, he also serves as editor-in-chief of the ACS journal Organic Letters.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter