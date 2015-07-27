Cargill, Genomatica To Collaborate

In a collaboration agreement, agriculture giant Cargill will combine its carbohydrate-based feedstocks and manufacturing abilities with biobased chemicals technology developed by Genomatica. Genomatica develops and licenses technologies for the biobased production of 1,4-butanediol, butadiene, and nylon intermediates. The collaboration will help accelerate the ability of potential customers to set up biobased manufacturing, for example by colocating a chemical plant with a Cargill one. The deal includes an undisclosed investment by Cargill in Genomatica.
