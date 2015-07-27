Carolina-Piedmont Award To Joseph Ortiz

Joseph Vincent Ortiz, Ruth W. Molette Professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at Auburn University, is the recipient of the 2014 Charles H. Stone Award, presented annually by the ACS Carolina-Piedmont Section. The award recognizes a chemist in the southeastern U.S. who has made outstanding and valuable achievements in chemical research.
Ortiz’s interests in theoretical chemistry are focused on the development of ab initio propagator methods in molecular electronic structure theory for the calculation of spectra.
