Connie Murphy Garners Radding Award

Connie Murphy, who retired from Dow Chemical in 2008, is the recipient of the 2015 Shirley B. Radding Award, presented annually by the ACS Santa Clara Valley Section to an ACS member who has contributed to the local, regional, and national activities of the society.
At Dow, Murphy served as a research technologist, team leader, group leader, and project portfolio manager. She holds five patents in monomer/polymer synthesis and processing.
Murphy has been involved in the ACS Committee on Committees, the Committee on Membership Affairs, the Committee on Technician Affairs, and the Chemical Technology Program Approval Service. She also chaired the Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs, the Division of Chemical Technicians, and the Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry.
