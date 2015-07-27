Debating ‘Most Polar’

A News of the Week article claimed that all-cis hexafluorocyclohexane (HFC) with a dipole moment equal to 6.2 debyes is “the most polar nonionic compound now known to exist” (C&EN, March 30, page 5). Without prejudice to the beautiful structure of this compound and its impressive synthesis, I would like to question this statement.
My coauthors and I described 4,5-bis(dimethylamino)-1,8-naphthalenedicarboxaldehyde, whose dipole moment is equal to 9.2 debyes owing to the effective conjugation of two pairs of dimethylamino and aldehyde groups (Zh. Org. Khim. 1991,27, 1536).
I feel certain that other similar examples exist. The above C&EN statement would be more correct with the following amplification: “All-cis HFC is probably the most polar among now known fully saturated nonionic compounds.”
Alexander F. Pozharskii
Rostov-on-Don, Russia
