Dow Chemical Reshuffles Buildings

Dow Chemical is moving about 350 office employees from the old Rohm and Haas headquarters on Philadelphia’s Independence Mall to its new location in Collegeville, Pa., by mid-2016. Dow has already moved about 700 researchers from Rohm and Haas’s former Spring House, Pa., site to Collegeville, which was once a Pfizer research center. The company says the move will allow its commercial and R&D workers to collaborate more closely. Separately, the company has announced it is constructing a new building on its campus in Midland, Mich., to replace the current 2020 Willard H. Dow Center. Construction is set to begin later this year and will be completed by the end of 2017.
