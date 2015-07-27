Envigo Nabs New Equity Financing

Envigo, the English company soon to be formed from the merger of Huntingdon Life Sciences and Harlan Laboratories, has received a commitment for up to $125 million from a group of institutional investors. The nonclinical contract research firm will use the money for future growth initiatives and strategic investments. With the official launch of Envigo in a few months’ time, it will have about 3,800 employees and annual revenues of nearly $500 million.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter