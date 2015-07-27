Esselen Award Seeks Nominations

The ACS Northeastern Section seeks nominations for the Gustavus John Esselen Award for Chemistry in the Public Interest. The award is given annually to a chemical scientist whose scientific and technical work has contributed to the public well-being and has communicated the positive values of the chemical profession.
The award, consisting of a medal and $5,000, will be presented at the section’s April 2016 meeting.
Nominations are due by Oct. 15 to karl@amgen.com. Copy piper281@verizon.net on the e-mail. For more nomination information, visit www.nesacs.org.
