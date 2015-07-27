Evonik Supports Ocean Foundation

Evonik Industries is extending its support for the Rebikoff-Niggeler Foundation though 2018. The foundation conducts research on deep-sea environments using a submarine, the Lula 1000, that can dive to a depth of 1,000 meters. The submarine has a 1.4-meter-diameter Plexiglas polymethyl methacrylate observation dome that Evonik manufactured. Evonik’s collaboration with the foundation began in 2013.
