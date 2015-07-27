Advertisement

Policy

Flooded With Proxy Forms

July 27, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 30
As a minor shareholder of DuPont stock, I was amused to note the vigor and sometimes acrimony involved in the fight for seats on the board of directors (C&EN, May 25, page 5).

After the first annual report and proxy statement arrived at my house, accompanied by the ballot, I was inundated for the next month or more with alternate proxy forms—one day from the dissident team, and the next day from DuPont. In total, I received at least 30 proxy forms, each requesting my vote.

Perhaps Chief Executive Officer Ellen Kullman would be pleased to note that I filled out the first one favoring the current management of DuPont and placed the rest in a recycle bin.

Nelson Marans
Silver Spring, Md.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

