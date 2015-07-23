Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Green Light For U.S. Biosimilar Drug

Biologics: Biogen’s Zarxio prevails for now in court battle with Amgen, developer of Neupogen

by William G. Schulz
July 23, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Neupogen, a drug that helps cancer patients fight bacterial infections, is marketed by Amgen.
Photograph of Neupogen packaging.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Neupogen, a drug that helps cancer patients fight bacterial infections, is marketed by Amgen.

A federal appeals court has cleared the path for possible launch in September of the first biosimilar drug in the U.S.—Sandoz’s Zarxio, a version of the biologic filgrastim meant to help ward off infections in cancer patients. Sandoz developed and then obtained FDA approval of Zarxio, but in the process did not provide information relevant to possible patent claims with Amgen, the developer of the filgrastim reference drug marketed under the name Neupogen.

Biosimilars are less expensive equivalents of FDA-licensed biologic drugs, which by definition can rarely be exactly duplicated.

The take-home message of the federal appeals court ruling, says intellectual property attorney Gary H. Levin of the BakerHostetler law firm, is that biosimilar makers are not strictly required to identify and resolve patent issues with the reference drug sponsor before seeking FDA approval of their product. For now, it could mean that biosimilar drug makers can get their drugs to market sooner, he says.

Four more biosimilar drugs are known to be awaiting FDA approval.

The underlying law, Levin explains, spells out an orderly but complex process in which applicants and sponsors can try to identify and resolve patent issues in advance of biosimilar drug approval and marketing. Under one of the provisions of this so-called patent dance pathway, the parties exchange technical and patent information to develop an “agreed” list of the sponsor’s patents that might be relevant to the applicant’s proposed product. Assuming agreement is reached, the sponsor has 30 days in which to sue for patent infringement. The new ruling, he says, means engaging in this patent dance is purely optional.

In last week’s decision, the appeals court also dismissed Sandoz’s counterclaims that it suffered financial harms from delays in its ability to market Zarxio as a result of the Amgen litigation.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Allergan seeks tribe’s help in patent dispute
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. Supreme Court ruling gives biosimilar drugs a boost
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. appeals court maintains six-month notice for generic-like biological drugs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE