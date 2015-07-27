Lawmakers Urge Methane Cuts

Congressional Democrats from New Mexico are calling for prompt action on upcoming federal standards to slow the loss and waste of natural gas. New Mexico is the leading U.S. producer of oil from federal land and is second in natural gas production. Sens. Tom Udall and Martin T. Heinrich and Reps. Ben R. Luján and Michelle Lujan Grisham argue that too much of the state’s natural gas goes to waste through flaring, venting, and leaks, the last two of which contribute to high methane concentrations over the state. They also say leaks result in more than $100 million in lost revenue for taxpayers and producers. NASA satellites found a Delaware-sized methane hot spot over the San Juan Basin in the northwestern corner of New Mexico.
