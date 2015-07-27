Lilly Doubling San Diego Center

Eli Lilly & Co.’s presence in San Diego will get a major boost with the expansion of the Lilly Biotechnology Center, set for completion next year. Lilly is adding 175,000 sq ft of floor space to the center, a 140% increase. It also intends to add 130 staffers, boosting headcount by 70%. To that end, Lilly says it will recruit chemists, biotechnologists, and immunologists. Lilly established itself in the San Diego area with the purchase of Applied Molecular Evolution in 2004. It opened the Biotechnology Center, near the University of California, San Diego, in 2009.
