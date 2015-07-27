Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Policy: Analysis identifies consensus recommendations for federal biomedical science support

by Andrea Widener
July 27, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Every few months it seems like a panel of experts releases a report that makes recommendations on how to help the science community as it struggles with an era of declining federal budgets.

Now, an analysis of hundreds of recommendations on boosting science support made since 2012 identifies areas of agreement among these expert panels (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2015, DOI:10.1073/pnas.1509901112).

“A lot of people were saying the same things, but there wasn’t a lot of cross talk between groups,” says Christopher L. Pickett of the American Society for Biochemistry & Molecular Biology. “We want to figure out how to chart a path forward.”

The authors examined nine reports on biomedical science policy by groups including the National Research Council that together offered 267 recommendations. Eight appeared in more than half of the reports.

A majority of the reports agree that the federal government should increase science funding and make it more predictable. In addition, the reports agree that government should remove regulatory hurdles such as conflicting paperwork requirements for grants and reviews by multiple institutional review boards. In addition, agencies should boost salaries for postdocs, train all students for a wider breadth of careers, and expand the use of non-tenure-track staff scientists.

The meta-analysis is useful, and it calls for action, according to Howard H. Garrison, deputy executive director at the Federation of American Societies for Experimental Biology, which released one of the reports included in the study.But even with consensus on the recommendations, turning these ideas into action is likely to be difficult, Garrison says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

National Academy says proposed human subjects regulation should be scrapped
Regulation Reform Ideas Sought
Forensic Scientists To Create Standards

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE