Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Probe Delivers Fluids, Light To Brain﻿

Neuroscience: Thin, flexible optofluidic device causes minimal tissue inflammation

by Judith Lavelle
July 27, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

ILLUMINATING
Credit: Jeong Lab/CU Boulder
A wireless optofluidic system delivers fluid, then photostimulation, to an area deep inside a transparent model of a rodent brain.
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jeong Lab, University of Colorado Boulder
This flexible, wirelessly controlled probe is orders of magnitude smaller than metal cannulas conventionally used for delivering fluids to brain tissue.
Optofluidic brain probe.
Credit: Jeong Lab, University of Colorado Boulder
This flexible, wirelessly controlled probe is orders of magnitude smaller than metal cannulas conventionally used for delivering fluids to brain tissue.

Collaboration between neuroscientists and materials scientists has yielded a new minimally invasive neural probe and wireless device that delivers liquid pharmaceuticals and light stimulation to brain tissue in mice and rats (Cell 2015, DOI: 10.1016/j.cell.2015.06.058). At about 80 µm thick and 500 µm wide, the soft, flexible polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) probe caused a less severe inflammatory response than did conventional metal cannulas and optic fibers. The system, mounted on a rodent’s head, pumps fluids from four reservoirs through four 10-µm-wide channels deep into brain tissue. A cellular-scale LED array on the transparent probe allows for photostimulation. In one experiment, rodents received an opioid agonist through the device that caused them to spin in circles—a behavior that stopped when the device switched to delivering a control substance. The researchers, led by electrical engineer Jae-Woong Jeong of the University of Colorado, Boulder; Washington University in St. Louis neuroscience graduate student Jordan G. McCall; and John A. Rogers of the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, say the wireless optofluidic system may help neuroscientists study the brains of freely moving animals with less animal-researcher interaction, which can skew results.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE