Spencer Award To Ron Horst

Ronald L. Horst is the winner of the Kenneth A. Spencer Award for Outstanding Achievement in Agricultural & Food Chemistry. The award is sponsored and administered by the ACS Kansas City Section and is endowed by the Kenneth A. & Helen F. Spencer Foundation.
Horst worked for many years at the USDA National Animal Disease Center in Ames, Iowa, as a research leader and interim director. He now heads two companies: Heartland Assays, which provides analytical services related to vitamin D and calcium, and GlycoMyr, which is developing vitamin D-related products to treat and prevent human and animal diseases.
He has made significant contributions to understanding the causes and prevention of major diseases in dairy cattle.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter