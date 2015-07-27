Turkish Firm Buys U.S. Soda Ash Stake

Turkey’s Ciner Group has agreed to acquire the South Korean firm OCI’s 75% stake in OCI Resources, which contols OCI Wyoming, a natural soda ash producer in Green River, Wyo. The sale price is $427 million, according to OCI. Soda ash, or sodium carbonate, is refined from trona ore found in Green River. Ciner, through its subsidiary Eti Soda, operates a natural soda ash facility in Beypazarri, Turkey, home of what Ciner calls the world’s second-largest trona ore bed after Green River.
