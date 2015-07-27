WCC Names Travel Grant Winners

Ten women chemists have been awarded travel grants to attend scientific meetings between July 1 and Dec. 31 of this year. The awards are sponsored by the ACS Women Chemists Committee and Eli Lilly & Co. The grant program provides funding for undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral women chemists to travel to scientific meetings to present the results of their research.
The winners are Stephanie Barros, University of Pennsylvania; Kalli Catcott, Northeastern University; Marissa Civic, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute; Samantha Clarke, Northwestern University; Cristina Dubceac, University at Albany, SUNY; Danielle Hirsch, City University of New York; Cassandra Joiner, University of Michigan; Kimberly Maize, University of Minnesota; Debra Rooker, New York University; and Kailey Soller, University of Minnesota.
