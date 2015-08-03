3-D Circuit Printer Attracts Funding

Start-up Voxel8 has raised $12 million in a first round of funding to advance its multimaterial three-dimensional printing technology. The investment was led by Braemar Energy Ventures and Arch Venture Partners. The Voxel8 printer uses highly conductive inks that can be printed at room temperature. Product designers can use software from Voxel8 partner Autodesk to create free-form 3-D circuits, allowing electronic devices to take on new shapes, according to the companies.
