August 3, 2015 Cover

Volume 93, Issue 31

The flourishing biotech culture is creating opportunities—and challenges—for small companies and job seekers

Cover image:

Credit:

Volume 93 | Issue 31
Biological Chemistry

Boston’s Life Sciences Experiment

The flourishing biotech culture is creating opportunities—and challenges—for small companies and job seekers

Cleaning Up Drugs In Wastewater

Project to degrade pharmaceuticals with enzymes falls short but could yet be made commercially viable

Science Historians Revive Ancient Recipes

By recreating experiments that are hundreds of years old, researchers hope to understand the past by experiencing it firsthand

  • Synthesis

    Re-Creative Successes: Tales of ancient recipes being carried out in modern-day laboratories

  • Business

    Out On Its Own

    After 15 years as part of Dow, Angus Chemical heads out as an independent firm

  • Policy

    NIH Grant Proposal Review Likely Picks Top Applicants, Study Finds

    Research Funding: Highest-ranked projects linked to most publications and citations

Science Concentrates

Environment

Double Trouble With Arsenic

Study in India suggests that the toxic element is making people there more vulnerable to the disease visceral leishmaniasis

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Love At The Chemistry Olympiad, Chemistry In The Kitchen

 

