Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Chemical Facility Security Program Improves

Anti-Terrorism: Department of Homeland Security effort still faces challenges, congressional investigators find

by Glenn Hess
August 3, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

After years of criticism about delays, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has ramped up its rate of reviewing and approving security plans prepared by “high-risk” chemical facilities, a congressional report says.

These facilities, which would pose the greatest danger if attacked, must prepare and implement the security plans under the department’s eight-year-old Chemical Facility Anti-Terrorism Standards (CFATS) program.

The report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the investigative arm of Congress, estimates that it could take between nine and 12 months for DHS to review security plans for the remaining 900 chemical sites awaiting approval. That’s a significant improvement over GAO’s 2013 estimate that department approval of plans for all affected facilities could take as long as nine years to complete.

Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware, the top Democrat on the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs, says the report “shows DHS has made real progress” on CFATS.

But the report also says the program has other problems.

DHS has used unverified data to calculate the risk level posed by some facilities, GAO says. The report estimates that about 44% of the high-risk facilities may have misreported the scope of the area surrounding the facility that could be at risk if a toxic release occurred there.

Some 2,900 of the 37,000 U.S. chemical facilities that have provided data to DHS could pose a threat of exposing surrounding populations to toxics if attacked by terrorists, GAO adds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ammonium Nitrate Oversight Found Lacking
House Panel Seeks Cuts To Chemical Plant Security Program
Progress In Securing Chemical Facilities

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE