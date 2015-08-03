Contract Service Firm Avista Is Emerging

Avista Pharma Solutions has taken another step in building a drug R&D and manufacturing service with the acquisition of Scynexis’s contract R&D assets in Research Triangle Park, N.C. Avista was formed in June when Ampersand Capital Partners acquired Array BioPharma’s chemistry, manufacturing, and control operations in Longmont, Colo. A related company, Accuratus Lab Services, operates analytical and microbial testing labs. Together, the three businesses have more than 170,000 sq ft of lab and manufacturing space. Scynexis, meanwhile, is relocating to Jersey City, N.J., to focus on developing the antifungal SCY-078.
