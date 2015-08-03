DPx/Patheon Sells Biologics Facility …

Livia Group, a German investment company, will buy Patheon’s microbial fermentation facility in Capua, Italy. The plant has 1,400 m3 of capacity for manufacturing enzymes, therapeutic proteins, and small molecules. It serves customers in the food, feed, pharma, agrochemical, and fine chemicals industries. Patheon is a pharmaceutical contract manufacturer owned by U.S.-based DPx Holdings. It is preparing to launch as a public company.
