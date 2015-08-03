Entrepreneurial Summit To Take Place In Nation’s Capital

The 3rd Annual ACS Entrepreneurial Summit will take place on Sept. 17–18 in Washington, D.C. At the event, corporate partners will shed light on their innovation processes and interests, industry experts will discuss their best practices, top-performing entrepreneurs will pitch their businesses, and ACS technical divisions and other collaborative organizations will share additional resources available for stakeholders interested in chemistry-based entrepreneurship. To register, visit www.acs.org/erc.
Announcements of ACS news may be sent to acsnews.cen@acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter