… As Hikma Takes On A Boehringer Line

The London-based generic drug maker Hikma Pharmaceuticals will acquire Boehringer Ingelheim’s Roxane Laboratories specialty generic drugs business for about $2.65 billion. Based in Columbus, Ohio, the business has annual sales of close to $1 billion. Hikma bought Boehringer’s generic injectable drugs businesses last year. Hikma says the latest deal will establish it as the sixth-largest player in the U.S. generics market.
