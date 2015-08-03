Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Immuno-oncology Mania Grows

by Lisa M. Jarvis
August 3, 2015 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 93, Issue 31
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The mania over immuno-oncology reached fever pitch last week with two sizable deals for antibodies against so-called checkpoint proteins, which dampen the immune response to cancer. Sanofi said it will pay Regeneron $640 million to codevelop REGN2810, a PD-1 inhibitor in Phase I studies, and gain access to other immuno-oncology drug candidates. The partners will spend $1 billion to develop drugs that can be used alone or in combination. Sanofi will foot 75% of that bill and kick in another $325 million to support REGN2810. Separately, Merck & Co. is paying $95 million up front and up to $510 million in milestones to acquire cCAM Biotherapeutics. The Israeli firm brings Merck an antibody against the checkpoint protein CEACAM1 that is currently in Phase I studies. Interest in immuno-oncology was underscored when NantKwest, a firm backed by entrepreneur Patrick Soon-Shiong to develop therapies based on immune cells called “natural killer cells,” debuted on the stock market. Initially priced at $25.00 apiece, NantKwest shares surged almost 40% in their first day of trading to value the firm at $2.6 billion, the most ever for a newly public biotech.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE